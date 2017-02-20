Carrabba’s closes one of two area locations

Carrabba's Italian Grill permanently closed its 200 Grace’s Way location in Northeast Columbia on Feb. 15.
"Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision. It was based purely on business circumstances and has no reflection on employees or their service," said Elizabeth Watts, director of media and community relations for Carrabba’s parent company Bloomin’ Brands. "We have provided severance for all employees and are working to place as many as possible in our other restaurants."
Currently, the only remaining Midlands-area Carrabba's is at 360 Columbiana Drive off Harbison Boulevard. There are no plans to open another area location at this time, Watts said.
The 7,500-square-foot location on 1.44 acres at 200 Grace’s Way is already listed for sale at $1.3 million.
