Quaker Steak muscle car burger joint to open next month

Quaker Steak and Lube has announced an opening date for its location in the mega Petro travel center at I-77 and Bluff Road.
The national restaurant which offers up half-pound steakburgers, steaks, baby back ribs and "best wings USA" is set to open March 15 at 2154 S. Beltline Blvd. The location will be the chain's second in South Carolina with the first being off Chrome Drive in Greenville.
The eatery was started in Sharon, Penn., in 1974 by George "Jig" Warren III and Gary "Moe" Meszaros as a way to preserve the culture of muscle cars and the food of their time.
Today, Quaker Steak serves over 30 million wings annually and has over 50 locations throughout 14 states. "The Lube" is still rescuing muscle cars, vintage cars, trucks and a vast selection of custom and antique motorcycles to hang from the walls and ceilings in each restaurant.
The full Ohio-based Petro mega-center is scheduled to open at the site in March, as well. In addition to the Quaker Steak, the center will include a convenience store, a Starbucks, an 8,700-square-foot arcade and a 16-lane bowling alley.
