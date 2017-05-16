Another area Bi-Lo to close next month

Bi-Lo grocery stores will have another area casualty when the Bi-Lo at 7949 Broad River Rd. in the West Friarsgate Shopping Center in Irmo closes early next month.
Unlike three other area Bi-Lo stores which were converted to Southeastern Grocers’ economy brand Harvey’s supermarkets, this location will permanently close, according to a company spokesperson.
In a statement released to The State Tuesday morning by Frank Archer, Southeastern Grocers regional vice president for Bi-Lo East, the store was underperforming.
“From time to time, the successful execution of our strategy will require us to make the difficult decision to close underperforming stores,” Archer said. “This decision was not made lightly. Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring BI-LO (sic) stores. The closure is scheduled to take place in the June. Until the store closes, we will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect. While closing stores is never easy for any retailer, we have made this difficult decision so we can reinvest in what matters most for our customers--providing the quality, service and value they have come to expect from us.”
An exact closing date for the location has yet to be announced.
