Zombie Coffee & Donuts coming to Columbia

The University of South Carolina’s 650 Lincoln complex will soon have a new coffee and donut shop when Athens, Ga.-based Zombie Coffee & Donuts opens there soon, replacing Jittery Joe’s--another Athens-based coffee shop that opened there in the fall of 2015.
Zombie was established in in Washington, D.C. by owner and creator Tony Raffa who then opened the Athens location in 2016 after moving there. The business was created to function as a social enterprise to give back to the Athens community with 5 percent of the business’ total monthly sales going to a cause or nonprofit organization.
“Selling coffee and donuts is simply our means to this end,” Raffa states on the company website.
Customers are asked to vote for their favorite cause among the three each time they visit Zombie. The cause or nonprofit organization with the most votes at the end of each month receives a contribution from Zombie.
“It is our hope that our efforts will raise the public awareness of these important causes, incentivizing other students and citizens to do more and influencing other businesses ... to follow our example,” Raffa said. “We want to challenge everyone to do more and find their own ways that will help our community thrive.”
A specific open date for Zombie at 650 Lincoln has not been set yet.
