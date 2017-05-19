Lowes Foods coming to Forest Drive

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia Pause 0:45 Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media 4:12 Accusing Pascoe of being on a witch hunt is 'embarrassing' 2:16 Columbia metal sculptor and his amazing work 2:59 Chad Holbrook talks Game 1 loss to Georgia 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 0:45 The steps Muschamp and Gamecocks can take in year two with better data on players 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A look at businesses that are coming and leaving the Midlands community around the month of May. Here's what to look forward to. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

A look at businesses that are coming and leaving the Midlands community around the month of May. Here's what to look forward to. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com