Bojangles’ closes its oldest Lexington location

Bojangles’ closed its oldest operating Lexington location last week when it shut the doors of its restaurant at 461 Columbia Ave.
According to LoopNet commercial real estate records, Bojangles’ opened in the 3,500-square-foot location under a 23-year lease in 1989. The chain signed a five-year extension in 2012. Though the closing seemed sudden to Lexington residents, it had been planned for some time, according to Bojangles' corporate office.
"Several years ago our original plan included replacing the Columbia Avenue Bojangles’ location with a new restaurant a short distance away on Sunset Boulevard. However, we kept the Columbia Avenue restaurant open after receiving numerous requests from our loyal customers who continued to frequent the store," Cliff Cermak, public relations and media relations specialist for Bojangles’, told The State. "As our Columbia Avenue restaurant was one of our older locations in the area, we did decide to follow through with our original plan to close that location."
Bojangles’ was founded in Charlotte in 1977. As of March, the chain operated 728 restaurants nationwide, primarily in the Southeast.
Within days of the closing, awnings at the Columbia Avenue location were painted bright blue and all Bojangles’ signage was removed. The property is listed with Newmark Grubb Wilson Kibler for $1.45 million.
Bojangles’ has two other Lexington locations — at 5165 Sunset Blvd., which opened across from ALDI supermarket in June 2013, and 1045 South Lake Drive, which opened in 1996.
