A bake shop on Columbia’s Main Street is relocating. Here’s where it’s going

After one year in their downtown location, Ally & Eloise Bakeshop will be relocating from 1556 Main St. — but the bakery isn’t going far.
The shop will reopen in a few weeks at 1626 Main St. in a larger space that was formerly occupied by Agape Pharmacy, which moved to West Columbia.
Ally & Eloise made a name for itself when owner Aleka Selig opened shop in Forest Acres in 2012. Selig graduated from the Culinary Institute of Education in New York City with a degree in culinary arts and management before returning home to Columbia to be near family and to fulfill a dream of opening her own bakeshop. The shop’s name pays homage to Selig’s nickname and the name of her beloved French bulldog, Eloise.
“I was excited about it because it’s Main Street, and Main Street is growing so much,” Selig told The State when she opened her satellite location on Main Street last September. “People downtown don’t really want to drive to Forest Drive to place orders and pick up orders, which I understand. I’m excited because I think we’ll reach a whole new group of people there.”
