Midlands amphitheater sets date for grand opening, first concert

A new amphitheater will open in Blythewood on Oct. 26.
The Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater in Doko Meadows Park — a 25-acre municipal park for the Town of Blythewood — is a joint effort between Bravo Blythewood, the Town of Blythewood and the Doko Meadows Park Foundation. The open-air, outdoor performing arts venue features a large stage with ground-level seating for 2,000, professional sound and lighting systems and a concession area.
The grand opening will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 and will include live music from Columbia’s The Root Doctors, The Sensational Epics, and Alex and Cat. Between acts, Freeway Music will provide musical entertainment in an adjacent stage area. In addition to music, there will also be food trucks, a bar and a kids area near the Doko Meadows playground with balloon art, face painting, and sweet treats.
Doko Meadows Park is located at 171 Langford Rd. in Blythewood.
