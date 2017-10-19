Tijuana Flats will open on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington this weekend.
Burrito cravings getting you down in Lexington? Help is on the way

October 19, 2017 1:56 PM

Fans of the Forest Acres location of Florida-based Tex-Mex chain Tijuana Flats will have the chance to taste some famous Flats' burritos at 5138 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington starting this weekend.

Tijuana Flats' newest Midlands location will have a soft friends and family opening starting Friday, Oct. 20. Diners can secure a spot on the friends and family list through a Sign Up Genius link on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The restaurant is the third business to open in the Hobby Lobby and The Fresh Market-anchored Lexington Marketplace shopping center. Hobby Lobby and women's apparel shop Aiden Lane opened there in September and will soon be joined by The Fresh Market, MOD Pizza, Ulta, Tuesday Morning, Brain Balance and Lee Nails. Tijuana Flats occupies a 2,478-square-foot corner space in the center, complete with outdoor patio seating.

Tijuana Flats opened its first area location in late 2015 on Percival Road at Forest Drive in Forest Acres. The Alamonte Springs, Fla.-based restaurant has 130 locations nationwide with two other South Carolina locations in Greenville.

