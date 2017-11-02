By the women, for the women: Female-owned Midlands auto shop to cater to female customers

Attention ladies: There's a new mechanic in town and chances are she won't hit on you.
On Nov. 6, Sarah Donnelley will open Minnie's Auto Repair at 6220 St. Andrews Rd. Donnelley's concept for the business is "Auto care and repair by women, for women." To that end, the majority of shop employees will be female staff and technicians, Donnelley said.
"In a male-centered field, women often feel uncomfortable talking to mechanics," Donnelley said. "Our goal is to ease those concerns and to provide a desirable place to get cars serviced. Auto care is a part of our lives, so let’s make it fun."
To schedule your car service for Nov. 6 or after, contact Minnie's at (803) 851-7862 and plan to attend the ribbon cutting hosted by the Irmo Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
