Shop Around

By the women, for the women: Female-owned Midlands auto shop to cater to female customers

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 10:15 AM

Attention ladies: There's a new mechanic in town and chances are she won't hit on you.

On Nov. 6, Sarah Donnelley will open Minnie's Auto Repair at 6220 St. Andrews Rd. Donnelley's concept for the business is "Auto care and repair by women, for women." To that end, the majority of shop employees will be female staff and technicians, Donnelley said.

"In a male-centered field, women often feel uncomfortable talking to mechanics," Donnelley said. "Our goal is to ease those concerns and to provide a desirable place to get cars serviced. Auto care is a part of our lives, so let’s make it fun."

To schedule your car service for Nov. 6 or after, contact Minnie's at (803) 851-7862 and plan to attend the ribbon cutting hosted by the Irmo Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

    Lowes Foods is opening a new location in Lexington May 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. The company is also planning to open another location on Forest Drive in Richland County.

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video