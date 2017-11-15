Salsarita’s will unveil its new look at its new location at Killian’s Crossing.
Salsarita’s will unveil its new look at its new location at Killian’s Crossing. Photo courtesy of Salsaritas.
More Mexican food coming to Midlands as grill opens new location

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 9:56 AM

When the new Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill opens its fourth Columbia location on Monday in the Kroger Marketplace-anchored Killian’s Crossing shopping center, diners will see that the restaurant’s design has undergone a major update.

“This location features the company’s new look, including a new logo along with a refreshed exterior, interior and patio,” a statement from the company reads. “The interior boasts varied seating booths and more high-tops.”

The biggest update--and perhaps the one that will be most appreciated by the customers? Additional outlets at the tables where guests can charge cell phones.

“We are thrilled with our new look and excited to introduce this prototype throughout the country,” said Ken Green, president and COO of the Charlotte-based Salsarita’s.

While there are more than 80 franchise locations of Salsarita’s nationwide, this location will be one of only 13 that are company-owned.

Salsarita’s will open at 11 a.m. Monday at 1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy. off Killian Road.

