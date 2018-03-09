Downtown restaurant to reopen soon with major remodel after fire damage

Chickadees Diner will soon reopen its location at 1729 Marshall St. in downtown Columbia.
The restaurant closed in early November after a kitchen fire caused significant damage. Chickadees originally opened in 2013 in the Bi-Lo Shopping Center at 7949 Broad River Road in Irmo and moved to the Marshall Street location in October 2016 into the building previously occupied by BJ’s Cafe. The restaurant is known for its throw-back, retro 1950s-style decor and young waitresses in red-and-white-striped dresses and knee socks. The restaurant also made a name for itself in 2014 when management posted a "Lawfully concealed weapons welcome here" sign on its front door. Since opening, Chickadees has offered a discount for those serving in the military, uniformed officers and first responders and has publicly welcomed the biker community.
Chickadees is expected to reopen on March 19.
