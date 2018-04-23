FOX & Friends' Earhardt discusses newly released memoirs with The State

Columbia's favorite FOX News reporter, FOX & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt, releases her book "The Light Within Me" on Tuesday.
In the book, Earhardt, a graduate of Columbia's Spring Valley High School and the University of South Carolina, discusses her faith, her family and her childhood in South Carolina.
Earhardt will sign copies of the book on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble at Richland Fashion Mall, 3400 Forest Drive. She also will be in town Friday for a special USC on-campus airing of FOX & Friends from 6 to 9 a.m. on Davis Field.
Here, Earhardt takes time to discuss the inspirations behind the book with The State.
What led you to write "The Light Within Me"?
Since my first and second books were children’s books, they were written to celebrate the part of my life as both a mother and as a daughter. This book is a memoir and I share a story that was untold and something that many of our viewers ask me about: my faith. It’s called The Light Within Me because there is a light that shines inside of me, which is the light of our Heavenly Father. It is about God giving me my passions, dreams and being there through my ups and downs. Many people ask me how a girl from South Carolina got to the national level and I tell that story in this memoir. Trust in God. Believe in His love and promises that He will help you navigate this life, replacing fear of the unknown with assurance and joy.
The book says your Christian faith has helped you through some difficult times. Can you tell me a little about those?
I have had letdowns in my career. I have had to push forward and keep going so many times. I’ve struggled to have a baby and had a miscarriage, which I talk in depth about in the book. I even had a failed marriage and talk a little bit about what that was like and the agony, disappointment and humiliation. I also discuss the death of my grandparents whom I loved so dearly. Through all of this, I learned that God is faithful and sometimes we do not understand why we walk through the valley until we celebrate at the top of the mountain.
How do you think your faith — and growing up in a strong Southern faith community — has helped you in your career?
I think when you know for sure that there is a God and there is a heaven, you are able to walk through life knowing that everything is going to be okay. Through the good and the bad, I know that God is holding me and carrying me through this life. If I just look straight ahead and follow Him, He will show me the way. God promises us that He has overcome everything: politics, war, pain, hurting, disease, heartache. Because He is the quintessential gentleman, has never lied to me, is without sin or flaws and is forever faithful — I choose to believe in what the Bible says.
What do you hope others take away from your book?
I hope they can see that my life has not been perfect and that I’ve had to work really hard to get where I am today. I know that because I’m walking with God, He’s directing my path and after reading this book, I hope others will understand that God loves them unconditionally and has a plan for everyone.
Any other book plans in the works?
I don’t have any plans to write another book at the moment, but I’m always open to anything God has planned for me.
