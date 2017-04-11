Databases

April 11, 2017 10:56 AM

$152 spent per person and more Easter by the numbers

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

Source: WalletHub.com

Easter is more than an occasion to break out your Sunday best or hop into a bunny costume. It is a day of great religious significance for the roughly 71% of Americans who classify themselves as Christians, marking the resurrection of Jesus. And it actually takes place twice most years because of differences in the Western and Orthodox calendars.

Easter is also a big donation day for U.S. churches, thanks to the year’s highest attendance rates. It’s a significant revenue-driver for companies in the candy business. And it’s a source of divisiveness for those who feel strongly about the best way to eat a chocolate bunny or the best filling for a chocolate egg.

To help you better understand all aspects of Easter, WalletHub analyzed everything from how flush the Easter Bunny is feeling this year to how much candy and rabbit meat (!) we eat. You can check out all the Easter factoids the personal finance site found in the infographic below. And if you’re interested in diving deeper, here is WalletHub’s look at the best U.S. cities for celebrating Easter, based on a comprehensive collection of factors.

 

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

The Sweet Sixteen of Easter candy

Ever wonder where Peeps come from? What the best-selling Easter candy is? The most popular jelly bean? Why a bunny?

Chris Ware and Janet Patton / The Lexington Herald-Leader

Related content

Databases

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC coaches earn highest salaries in The State's public records database.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos