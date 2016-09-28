Accidental shooting off Broad River Road sends two to hospital

A gun went off accidentally in a car parked at the Richland Terrace Apartments at 1212 Metze Road Wednesday night, hitting two of the four people in the car, Richland County Sheriff Lt. Curtis Wilson said.
The two unidentified male victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wilson said.
Deputies initially responded to a shots fired call at at the apartments off Broad River Road shortly before 8 p.m.
They initially were told that an unknown gunman had fired the shot, Wilson said. That turned out not to be the truth, investigators determined.
The four males allegedly were smoking marijuana in the car when one of them took out the gun and accidentally discharged it. The single shot hit him and another person in the car.
“They made up the story about the gunman to deflect attention,” Wilson said.
Richland County deputies continue to investigate.
