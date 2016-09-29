New identity, public improvement part of plans for Main Street

2:02 Flood victim Shafeka Carter receives inspirational gift Pause

0:59 Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy exercises with Fort Jackson soldiers

1:00 Where are we now one year after the flood

1:27 Columbia police surprise Five Points Chick-fil-A customers

2:35 Family wants closure a year after 2015 flood death

0:33 The Kingsman Que and Brew in Lexington

3:08 How the flood of 2015 changed the lives of children in Columbia

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation

1:47 While fighting cancer, Midlands couple hit by devastating theft from business

1:03 SC mothers speak against gun violence after losing sons