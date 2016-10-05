Midlands traffic will be impacted by I-26 lane reversals

Highway safety officials began the process of closing Interstate 26 eastbound Wednesday afternoon in preparation of reversing traffic for the Hurricane Matthew evacuation.
Traffic still was flowing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Public Safety spokeswoman Sherri Iacobelli.
However, highway officials said the highway closure would begin soon, in time to have traffic flowing westbound in the eastbound lanes by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Highways where lane reversals are planned:
▪ Charleston to Columbia — Four lanes will be reversed on Interstate 26 east from Charleston at I-26 and I-526 until the I-26 crossover to I-77 near Columbia in Lexington County. Traffic will be heavier on Interstate 77 in that area as a result.
New lane striping has been painted at the crossover at I-26 and I-77 where reversed traffic will return to normal flow in Columbia (SCDOT) pic.twitter.com/bKSlE2osMf— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) October 5, 2016
▪ Hilton Head — One lane will be reversed for about two miles to create three lanes traveling west on U.S. 278 at the intersection of the Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive.
▪ Beaufort — U.S. 21 will be reversed to create three lanes at U.S. 21 Business to U.S. 17. For those who left early Wednesday, traffic on U.S. 21 was not a problem.
In the Midlands, Columbia Police Department officers planned to assist with intersections in the Midlands that would be affected by lane reversals. Those officers planned to help at — I-77 at Shop Road’s northbound exit ramp; I-77 at U.S. 378’s northbound exit ramp; U.S. 378 Westbound at Patterson Road, U.S. 378 at Atlas Road, I-77 at Forest Drive’s northbound exit ramp, I-26 West at Harbison Boulevard; and I-26 West at Lake Murray Boulevard.
Columbia officers also planned to monitor all city roadways, especially those prone to flooding.
Cassie Cope
