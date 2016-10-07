Photos, videos from the coast as Hurricane Matthew starts lashing South Carolina

Photos and videos from the coast as Hurricane Matthew approaches South Carolina on Friday.
Along King Street in Charleston #HurricaneMatthew #TheState pic.twitter.com/bVYrqHW6HZ— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) October 7, 2016
Wind, rain and waves beginning to pound Hilton Head, SC #HurricaneMatthew #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/8QiVkako4K— Travis Rice WCBD (@traviscrice) October 7, 2016
Surf getting stronger off of #follybeach #HurricaneMatthew @ABCNews4 #chswx #chsnews #chs #scnews pic.twitter.com/bCBhdoJ7AC— Jason Tighe (@jtighe08) October 7, 2016
And so it begins in Charleston #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/yr9c2kzcGz— Charleston Daily (@ChuckTownDaily) October 7, 2016
North end of Folly Beach ahead of #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/wLodDfawi7— schuyler kropf (@skropf47) October 7, 2016
Before I left Edisto Island, there was already surf over running over Palmetto Blvd. #chswx #scwx #Matthew #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/ulPpubY8Dl— Chris Jackson (@ChrisJacksonSC) October 7, 2016
Winds picking up down at the Battery. Visibility getting worse, can't see Mt. P from here anymore @ABCNews4 #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/zzv5qlOAYa— Caroline Balchunas (@carolinebTV) October 7, 2016
The waves, wind and rain are picking up at the battery #HurricaneMatthew #chswx pic.twitter.com/78qhPlF9m6— Michael Pronzato (@MichaelPronz) October 7, 2016
High tide on the Isle of Palms #HurricaneMatthew #chswx @postandcourier pic.twitter.com/tz5dAEtCzU— Grace Beahm (@GraceBeahm) October 7, 2016
Getting gnarly on Hilton Head Island. One bridge to go and I'll be on the mainland for good. pic.twitter.com/gECcO8x4jP— Jeffrey Collins (@JSCollinsAP) October 7, 2016
The #FollyBeach boat landing waits for #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/hyJHQT3tF2— schuyler kropf (@skropf47) October 7, 2016
Surfers check out the waves near the Ocean Club at Wild Dunes #HurricaneMatthew @postandcourier pic.twitter.com/n3zIGH0APW— Grace Beahm (@GraceBeahm) October 7, 2016
Surfer on Isle of Palms #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/zPwOntYJzP— ian alford (@bigorangekitty) October 7, 2016
Waves from #Hurricane Matthew pushing up the Washout at Folly Beach on Friday afternoon pic.twitter.com/19DITMl4NC— schuyler kropf (@skropf47) October 7, 2016
Folly Beach deserted ahead of #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/qmyxgxxK0x— schuyler kropf (@skropf47) October 7, 2016
Streets pretty empty. One local said "it's kind of nice to have the city to ourselves again" #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/Xsu2d4Ozc6— Glenn Smith (@glennsmith5) October 7, 2016
Wicked clouds from #Matthew going from Beaufort over to Bluffton. #chswx #HurricaneMatthew @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/70n7ito5cy— Chris Jackson (@ChrisJacksonSC) October 7, 2016
People still out watching along The Battery in #Charleston, wind picking up and water already almost reaching the wall #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/Srnvua6zQd— Amy Cowman (@amywccb) October 7, 2016
Your pets at Burns Elementary will be handled very well. #Matthew pic.twitter.com/ZmLNBbQvAk— North Charleston (@NorthCharleston) October 7, 2016
