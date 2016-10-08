Driving in downtown Columbia difficult Saturday morning

Motorists might want to avoid driving in downtown Columbia, where the roads are clear of debris but many traffic lights are out.
Mayor Steve Benjamin in urging people to stay off the roads.
Parts of Blossom, Assembly and Gervais streets – some of the city’s largest arteries – have no power. An SCE&G truck has responded to Blossom and Henderson Street near the University of South Carolina campus.
A railroad crossing bar is malfunctioning on Assembly near the California Dreaming restaurant, forcing drivers to turn onto side streets. The crossing bars are down and the lights are flashing in the driving rain, but there’s no train.
Also, part of Rosewood Drive is impassable, as a power line is down near the Rosewood Hills neighborhood.
Water is pooling on some lower-lying roads. But water doesn’t seem to be a major issue at this time.
Scattered trees are down on neighborhood streets, including at Lee and Maple streets in the Old Shandon neighborhood.
Trees are also down across Forest Acres.
Lexington County has launched a map of road outages, which showed more than a dozen closures at about 11:45 a.m.
Beaufort, Charleston and Richland counties have the highest numbers of customers without power, Gov. Nikki Haley said during her 10 a.m. briefing.
