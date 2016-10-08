Matthew leaves more than 437,000 South Carolinians without power

Hurricane Matthew blew by the S.C. coast Saturday, downing trees and powerlines, flushing ocean water into city streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians without power.
11:51 a.m.: Flooding in Charleston
Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen said the city has taken in reports of about 50 downed trees or limbs. Around 100 roadways throughout the city are completely closed due to flooding.
“It’s important for people to stay off the streets,” Mullen said.
One of the key areas affected overnight was the city’s medical district, where the Medical University of South Carolina, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and Roper St. Francis Hospital are based.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said first responders had to divert patients to other hospitals overnight because of flooding around the district.
“The medical district has a lot of water,” Teckleburg said. “We need to see how fast the water is going to recede in the medical district, but there’s serious localized flooding all around the hospitals.”
He deferred giving the “all clear” to return to the city to the S.C. Emergency Management Division and Gov. Nikki Haley, stressing that city officials can’t make a call for the condition of the roads that connect to the city.
11:21 a.m.: Trees and power lines down in Sumter
The Sumter Police Department has received continued reports of downed trees and power lines, it tweeted Saturday morning.
The department urged residents to stay indoors.
11 a.m.: Ocean water rushing into Garden City
By 11 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Matthew had sent ocean water over the causeway to coastal Garden City and police were ordering any remaining onlookers to leave the oceanfront.
Waves crashed against seawalls, and the ocean water had flooded the main oceanfront street.
Murrells Inlet, across the creek from Garden Street, also was taking on water.
Dan Russell, who drove to the Murrells Inlet waterfront to watch the storm Saturday morning, said the high water was amazing. He had evacuated from his Murrells Inlet home but returned Saturday to watch the storm.
“As long as you can respect Mother Nature, you know what you can and can’t do,” he said, before a Georgetown County sheriff’s deputy ordered him to leave the area.
10 a.m. Hundreds of thousands without power
More than 437,000 South Carolinians were without power Saturday morning, Gov. Nikki Haley said at her 10 a.m. news conference.
And S.C. officials continued to warn about a storm surge in coastal areas and urged Lowcountry evacuees not to return home until officials deem it safe.
The hurricane was just off Charleston at mid-morning, where rainfalls ranged between 5 and 10 inches total.
A tidal gauge on Charleston Harbor reached a high of more than nine feet above the mean measurement.
“That’s the third-highest ever recorded,” said meteorologist Bob Bright at the National Weather Service office in Charleston. “(Hurricane) Hugo was three feet higher than what we had today.”
Hurricane Matthew’s western eyewall, containing hurricane-force winds, will spread upwards during the day.
A high wind speed of 88 mph was recorded at Hilton Head airport, and 52 mph winds were recorded at the Charleston airport shortly after midnight.
Strong winds rendered the part of Interstate 95 impassable overnight, as downed trees blocked traffic in both directions in the lower part of the state near Savannah.
Several Midlands counties are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service in Columbia reported winds of 46 mph at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport at 7 a.m. Saturday, and a high of 59 mph at Shaw Air Force Base.
In Richland County, Sheriff Leon Lott said the worst-hit areas are from Leesburg Road south into Lower Richland, where trees are down and large areas are without power. He knew of no fallen structures, despite some media reports to the contrary.
Rainfall for the Columbia area totaled 2.7 inches since 9 a.m. Friday. The highest rainfall total for the Midlands was reported in Clarendon County at 7.7 inches.
A tornado that began swirling offshore in North Myrtle Beach as a water spout touched down in North Myrtle Beach between 18th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
One house lost its roof, one home suffered roof damage, and a couple of others sustained some minor siding loss, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
The roof was lying partly on top of the owner’s boat in his front yard.
A couple of light poles may also be down as a result of the storm, Dowling said.
Some information indicated the tornado lifted up and touched down again around 11th Avenue North, but Dowling said he had not received a confirmation on that.
Downed trees made a path through Hillside Drive with some fencing knocked down.
It also appears The Surf Golf and Beach Club at 1701 Springland Lane may have suffered tornado damage as well.
In the Midlands, the biggest problems involved power outages. About 57,000 residents of Richland and Lexington counties were without power because of outages as of 9 a.m.
In Georgetown, tree leaves and small limbs littered roads and water associated with rain Friday and Saturday made some of the downtown streets impassable.
9:29 a.m. Litchfield Beach takes a beating
The oceanfront at Litchfield Beach was taking a beating Saturday morning from Hurricane Matthew. High waves were eating into the dunes as gale force winds whipped the deserted beach.
Coyt Duke, 28, said he stayed at his home off the beachfront during the storm. But he said he was worried that the area might flood at high tide Saturday afternoon. The water level in marsh creeks was unusually high well before high tide, he said.
A surfer, Duke said the waves at Litchfield also were too high for him to risk.
“I surfed a couple of days ago, but this is way out of my wheelhouse,” he said after walking to the beach Saturday morning and looking at the relentless crashing waves. “I know where to draw the line”
Access to nearby Pawleys Island was closed Saturday. A local police officer denied the media entry Saturday morning.
9:27 a.m.: No overnight injuries in Charleston
Meanwhile in Charleston, no injuries were reported overnight from the residents who chose to ride out the storm in their homes, said Jack O’Toole, city spokesman. A few cars got stuck in standing water, but the drivers were not injured, he said.
With the eye of Hurricane Matthew sitting right off the coast of Charleston Harbor, winds grew stronger Saturday morning. The Charleston office of the National Weather Service warned residents to not venture outside, because life-threatening surge and dangerous fresh water flooding continued.
“We cannot stress enough that no one should venture outside until conditions improve from southwest to northeast this afternoon,” National Weather Service warned.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg cautioned Friday night dangerous conditions don’t end for the Holy City when the eye of the hurricane moves away. Outer bands of Hurricane Matthew will still continue to bring rain and storm surge. Those effects will be exacerbated by the high tide expected around 1 p.m.
Charleston officials are expected to hold a news conference to update residents on the conditions of the city later this morning.
