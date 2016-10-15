Absentee voting places open Monday in Richland County

Satellite locations for absentee voting will open Monday in Richland County.
Registered voters can cast in-person absentee ballots at the main elections office plus three other locations:
▪ Richland County Voter Registration & Elections main office, 2020 Hampton St., Columbia
▪ Garners Ferry Road Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins
▪ Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo
▪ Parklane Adult Activity Center, 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia
Absentee polling places will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The general election is Nov. 8.
