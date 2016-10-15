Local

October 15, 2016 1:20 PM

Absentee voting places open Monday in Richland County

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

Satellite locations for absentee voting will open Monday in Richland County.

Registered voters can cast in-person absentee ballots at the main elections office plus three other locations:

▪ Richland County Voter Registration & Elections main office, 2020 Hampton St., Columbia

▪ Garners Ferry Road Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins

▪ Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo

▪ Parklane Adult Activity Center, 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia

Absentee polling places will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Guignard Park in Cayce reopens after improvements

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos