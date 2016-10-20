Historic lakefront property in Forest Acres sells for more than $1 million

A home in the Forest Lakes area of Forest Acres sold for $1.275 million
Edwin H. Cooper Jr. sold property on Country Club Drive to Sally Sue Garris Brown on Sept. 30, according to the deed.
Property records indicated the home was built around 1900 and has about 3,940 square feet of heated space.
The property includes nearly four acres and is situated on Forest Lake.
Richland County
29016
215 Brookwood Forest Dr. from Thomas W. Gilleylen and Barbara A. Gilleylen to Roy Oomen Mathew and Jennifer Anne Stratman $431,400
778 Near Creek Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Darlene Taiste $412,585
109 Club Colony Circle from Linda T. Abernethy to Jerome Colvin Wells and Meda Ofelia Wells $380,000
403 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Taffney Hooks $270,749
74 Glen Ord Court from Ron T. Brown and Charlene B. Brown to Darrell Brantley $162,000
29036
152 Forty Love Point from Robert Y. Beesburg, Jr. and Cheri Susan Beesburg to Thomas L. Steiner and Allison D. Steiner $580,000
16 Grovemont Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nathan L. Nelson and Rebecca Nelson $240,592
393 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Garland R. Hanner and Marcitta L. Hanner $236,567
302 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dustin D. Croxton $181,632
308 Lanford Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dustin K. Reynolds $160,044
29045
201 Redbay Road from James G. Glasser to Norman A. Nickel III and Kathleen M. Nickel $575,000
120 Briarcliff E. from Joseph T. Castro and Rosemarie Castro to Jerry E. Walker, III and Patricia R. Walker $203,000
329 Deer Run Road from George N. Katsapis and Hildegard V. Katsapis to Carl E. Thompson, Jr. and Lauralee Marie Thompson $150,000
206 Autumn Hill Lane from Mary J. Morton and Meredith Morton Free f/k/a Meredith A. Morton to MarlesCBadillo $124,000
29063
1109 Sunset Point Road from Rebecca Deming Ballentine, Eusebius Schuyler Ballentine, Galen Whitney Bllentine and Stephen Kimball Ballentine to David E. Ferguson and Maryellen Ferguson $340,000
268 Glen Arbor Loop from Casi Marie Grainger to Scott A. Reed and Kelly K. Reed $212,000
201 Audubon Oaks Way from Zoanne M. Tasso to Antony B. Bone and Kimberly D. Bone $180,000
511 Whitewater Drive from Robert R. Summers, Vera L. Summers and Christopher J. Seinar to Megan L. Wright, Kelvin C. Rice and Laura L. Rice $150,000
29201
2300 Marion St. from Jon W. Dukes to Tony J. Tallent $273,500
2731 Clark St. from Casey G. Williams to Quinn M. Steinbrecher, Jennifer P. Steinbrecher and Todd M. Steinbrecher $197,500
3420 Park St. from RMCDAH, LLC to Christopher D. Tommie $149,900
29203
1023 Kinderway Ave. from Richard M. Conrad to Shelton R. Graham $196,500
29204
3227 Stepp Drive from Anna Maria Hobbs, Leonidas Tsiantis, Vasiliki Tsiantis Thorne to John Edward Byrn and Kathryn Lee Byrn $240,000
1809 Bradley Drive from Michael A. DeCosta and Karen B. DeCosta to Luann Anderson $162,900
2882 Ashton St. from Jessie Bradley to Lisa C. Hermann $115,000
29205
2931 Duncan St. from Joseph A. Dion and Kelly W. Dion to Alexander Doupnik and Elizabeth Doupnik $389,500
2902 Monroe St. from Carole Anne Richardson to Katie L. Kathrein and Shannon B. Kathrein $289,900
2439 Craig Road from Park Company LLC to Sue K. Bellamy $116,000
29206
104 Country Club Drive from Edwin H. Cooper Jr. to Brandon E. Brown and Sally Sue Brown $1,275,000
1354 Shady Lane from Jenkins Mann and Melina Mann to John D. Brennan and M. McCall Brennan $385,000
4630 Limestone St. from Kenneth B. Wingate, Jr. and Jeanette S. Wingate to Gavin Fawcett $288,000
7 Lakecrest Drive from Thomas B. Scott, III and Ellen C. Scott to Kira Kowalski, Hans Brown and Mary Brown $260,000
3924 W. Buchanan Drive from Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC to Jessica B. Reece $250,000
1220 Brentwood Drive from Virginia Lee Mason Gregory to John Elliott Gregory $174,500
1412-1414 Brennen Road from Lucas M. Dargan to John Albert Ribock $150,000
6616 Dare Circle from Stuart Weiser to Lauren R. Simms and John Eric Pruitt $130,000
6915 Plainfield Road from Patricia C. Cruz to Keisha L. Perry $126,000
1904 Greenoaks Road from Joshua R. Clark to Gordon P. Broadbent, III, Marjorie A. Broadbent and Jonathan D. Broadbent $120,000
6118 Satchelford Road from James E. Buckner, Jr. and Anna A. Buckner to Michael E. Atwater and Aileen H. Atwater $102,500
29209
120 Hampton Crest Trail from Benjamin Gause, Jr. and Carolyn H. Gause to Karen B. Madden $416,500
30 Peyton Road from Jafar Amirzadeh and Mahboubeh Ranjbarzadeh to Julie M. Nesbit and Beau D. Boudreaux $212,000
9 Routhland Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to John Burnell Dahlberg and Stephanie Petrone Dahlberg $162,378
7604 Leitner Road from Amy Michelle Colgate and James Thomas Colgate, II to Samantha J. Holland $105,000
29212
125 Highland Creek Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shakiera Morgan $152,901
29223
223 Mallett Hill Road from Douglas E. Westfall to Marcus D. Antley, III and Natalia N. Antley $225,000
101 Olde Springs Road from Robert W. Halliday and Barbara O. Halliday to Forrest E. Stegelin and Dolores A. Stegelin $225,000
311 Dove Ridge Road from Brian Ralph Perkins and Kara L. Perkins to William Koelker $219,000
78 Polo Ridge Circle from Janet A. King to Joe F. Grubbs and Jo Beth Grubbs $165,000
119 Allans Mill Drive from Lonnie L. Williams and Claranell S. Williams to Telly Shai'Ree Milligan $157,000
1870 Cheltenham Lane from Lolita M. Baens to Clarence M. Major and Alice D. Major $112,500
107 Deer Hound Trail from Arthur Heitlinger to Freddie Ortiz-Rodriguez $110,000
117 Angel Garden Way from Charles Sparrow and Diana Sparrow to Jeffrey E. Johnson $100,000
29229
198 Abbeywalk Lane from Clinton R. DeRoller to Roberto Martinez $356,500
521 Marsh Pointe Drive from Gregory B. Dowdell and Nicole Dowdell to Carl D. Parrott $323,500
319 Bentwood Lane from Steven Brian Broadway and Hope L. Broadway to Ricky W. Matthews and Hope S. Matthews $320,000
329 Chelmsford Way from Denny Quang V and Mai Xuan Vu to Keith A. Stefanski and Elizabeth A. Stefanski $238,000
390 Baybridge Drive from Ryan Nickolaus Love and Zoe Love to Jesse Edmund King and Andrea D. King $230,000
714 Brannigan Lane from Steven D. Herbert and Dorralee J. Herbert to William Hinson and Carla Hinson $200,900
628 Bur Oak Lane from Derek K. Green and Kenya J. Green to Randall M. Smith $191,000
110 Ashton Hill Drive from Carol Kress McNeely to Mary A. Winstead $173,000
12 Monarch Way from Chris D. Syffus to Victor I. Brealon $170,000
108 Wild Fern Road from Kimberly M. Farris n/k/a Kimberly M. Fraser and Lawrence Fraser to Raymond P. Bissonnette and Michelle R. Bissonnette $162,500
123 Oak Cove Drive from Willie L. Norris, Jr. to John M. Campolongo, Jr. and Sarah Lynn Campolongo $155,000
302 Anden Hall Drive from Van W. Johnson to Alice V. Barron and Earl E. Barron $150,000
112 Flintwood Court from Robin G. August to Samantha Joann Quizon and Rigoberto Maria Panado Quizon $133,000
849 Sandmyrtle Circle from Celeste M. Young to Kimberly M. Fraser and Lawrence M. Fraser $129,000
201 Sailing Club Drive from Richard R. Kovacs and Cindy S. Kovacs to Mark B. Shaffer and Cynthia A. Shaffer $120,000
506 Westridge Road from 803 Housing, LLC to Kirby N. Norris and Dandrell E. Middleton $120,000
706 Branningan Lane from Clifton E. Burrell and Angela W. Burrell to Kenya Salley $116,900
545 Fox Haven Drive from Douglas P. Dallio to Cherry Hill $115,000
23 Winslow Court from Kim A. Pocock to Derek Brutz and Alina Brutz $100,400
305 Legend Oaks Drive from Melisa Y. McClurkin to Janet E. Burk $100,000
Lexington County
29006
512 Bridgewater Road from Jude S. Olmsted and Scott E. Olmsted to David M. Orr and Stacy L. Orr $200,000
326 Latitude Road from Susan M. Harmon to Amy M. Guerrero $114,900
29036
820 Mayflower Court from William L.. Wilson and Harriett Bittle Wilson to Stephanie S. Medlock $745,000
112 Inlet Place from Kurt F. Staiger and Lani S. Hawks to Andrew J. Creathorn and Julie E. Creathorn $565,000
622 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph Michael Owens and Jennifer Lynne Owens $434,201
321 Wildcherry Road from Alexander Q. Adams and Heather J. Adams to Jason Paul Anderson and Kimberly Bjorn Anderson $290,000
138 White Water Drive from New Start Homes, LLC to Adam C. Kleinholz and Cheryl M. Kleinholz $274,400
456 amicks Ferry Road from Alan M. Cowles and Denise C. Cowles to Bryan Thomas Mack and Jeanna Renee Steele-Mack $274,000
115 Moyer Drive from Raymond Boucher, Jr. and Carole M. Boucher to Sharon W. Mincey and Michael S. Mincey $201,000
105 Whispering Oak Lane from Andrew Steven Volin to Douglas Martin $179,275
29054
134 Old Orchard Road from Eddie H. Goff and Darlene M. Goff to Harold L. Grant and Angela J. Grant $435,000
204 Peach Place Court from Bryan D. White and Katie S. White to Susan M. Bock $231,500
64 Downing Circle from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jason Wilkie and Anna Wilkie $226,760
341 Jeter Road from Judy W. Black to Gerald D. Smith, Jr. and Sheila Smith $125,000
29070
4355 Pond Branch Road from Jeffery Franklin Brunson and Sarah C. Brunson to Kenneth W. Murphy and Angela T. Murphy $355,000
29072
236 Shoalwood Drive from Neal Wilson Burkhalter and Kathryn Goldsmith Burkhalter to Brandon S. Jeffcoat and Taylor L. Jeffcoat $487,500
332 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas R. Taylor, Jr. and Christine L. Taylor $384,696
104 Canton Way from Jose L. Garcia to Ronnie D. Teal and Mary Ann W. Teal $370,000
774 Ruth Vista Road from Roberson Builders LLC to Robert D. Looney and Lisa A. Looney $359,750
146 Glade Spring Drive from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Ashley B. Stratton $359,000
227 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Jeffrey E. Jasuta and Lynette M. Jasuta $358,567
109 Shoal Creek Circle from Fern W. Potter to Kurt E. Stringfellow and Charlotte Stringfellow $330,000
501 Old Chapin Road from Oliver C. Ballington, Jr. to Linh Phuong Ngoe Le and Son Hoang Chau $330,000
249 Rising Start Court from D.R. Horton Inc. to Jose Marquez $314,744
148 Pilgrim Church Road from Christina L. Hooks to Jeremiah E. Ashley and Jacqueline V. Chavarria $305,000
207 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bryce D. Amick and Savannah Mangum $301,380
607 Meadow Grass Lane from D. R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Sandra D. Gore $280,395
104 Saks Ave. from D.R. Horton-Crown LLC to Briant Vanhouten and Kimberly Vanhouten $270,000
204 Emerald Oak Drive from Synergy Homes of South Carolina, LLC to Fern W. Potter $250,470
188 Old Town Drive from Raymond D. Hammond and Susan R. Hammond to Jason D. Palmer and Nicole B. Palmer $243,500
215 Royal Lythan Circle from Gerald Joseph Benoit to John David Barton, IV and Tammy D. Barton $235,000
457 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason S. Denny $198,005
345 Whiteford Way from Joy D. Sheppard f/k/a Joy D. Haynes and Warren H. Sheppard to Walter Scott Johnson $191,000
129 E. Sparrowood Run from Brian VanHouten and Kimgerly VanHouten to Rosalie R. Herberger $189,900
105 Weatherby Court from Ronald M. Arrington and Beverly E. Arrington to Jason M. Beaulieu and Alyson Beaulieu $185,000
421 Faskin Lane from Kyle E. Cornett and Kristina Cornett to Anthony Lipinski and Elizabeth Lipinski $176,500
117 Trellis Court from Brian Adams and Paula Painter Adams to Samantha Lee Coomer $175,000
355 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Egypt Bey $170,980
221 Star Hill Lane from Bruce L. Bailey to Daniel Farrell and Donna E. Carter $165,000
629 Dawsons Creek Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael E. Ramik $164,900
323 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Thomas H. Warley $153,900
348 Farming Creek Way from Matthew A. Wilson and Jaime M. Wilson to Volker Siebke Moulding and MarJan Woolley Moulding $150,000
347 Merus Drive from NVR Inc. to Marilyn C. Herndon $149,000
616 E. Butler St. from Angela J. Still to Justin M. Hall and Madeline C. Morgan $129,000
132 Star Hill Lane from Benjamin H. Glover to Jamie Lynn Frost $122,900
145 Burma Road from Marianne Williams to Ronnie M. Prioleau $106,000
616 E. Butler St. from Jennifer A. Kroske n/k/a Jennifer A. Plimpton to Angela J. Still $103,900
539 Dawsons Park Way from Brooke E. Lewis to Elizabeth R. Ross $102,800
29073
341 Shell Brooke Way from D. R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Timothy E. Turner $271,314
536 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Glennie F. Ahern $256,509
1626 Jessamine Road from Kendall L. Carney, Jr. and Vada Gail Carney to Edward Jug and Lori Jug $225,000
318 Knotts Circle from Joseph Thornbury and Lisa Thornbury to Christopher P. Glaze and Kali M. Glaze $210,000
130 Liberty Farm Blvd. from Tina Couch to Edwina A. Hoonhorst $207,777
418 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jesse Cole Flowers and Raenea Louise Flowers $201,690
627 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shontate Morley and Samantha N. Morley $180,317
310 Meadow Ridge Court from Stephen E. Baughman and Marty T. Baughman to Jonathan W. Teal $175,000
107 Castlefield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Hercules M. Prince $172,840
1518 Jessamine Road from Ralph A. Montgomery, Jr. to David M. Doub and Alyson F. Doub $164,500
112 Freys Lane from Raymond J. Brentin to Dianne A. Rutledge $143,500
111 Flyer Court from Dawson M. Bundrick to Dustin W. Bernard and Destiny R. Bernard $135,000
116 Pin Oak from Bear Creek Woodworks, LLC to Ashley L. Staley $125,500
172 Golden Pond Drive from James Englishbee to Tyler R. Stalvey and Lauren C. Stalvey $125,000
304 Louise Court from Ronald L. Ray to Dayton R. Calvert $120,000
6696 Platt Springs Road from Clay Wooten to Lloyd E. Traver and Emily N. Travder $119,000
505 Wallace Way from Brenda L. Snow to Jessica C. Schroer $118,500
130 Eastmarch Drive from Courtney E. Weaver to Bonnie B. Flowers $116,000
123 Courtside Drive from William K Whitworth to Teresa M. Alfonso $103,927
3413 Sweet Springs Drive from Jesse C. Flowers to Adam Jason Ringley $100,000
29169
1309 Hummingbird Drive from Rebecca Pitts Huggins, Marilyn Patrice Pitts Matthews, Cynthia Dianne Pitts and Timothy S. Pitts to James R. Ridgell $155,000
118 Savannah Lane from James Lee Bowers to Jessica A. Elliott $130,500
29170
1123 Pine Croft Drive from Michael T. Corgan and Lori M. Corgan to Andrew W. Rast, Sr. $245,000
248 Hunters Mill Drive from Bard J. Hazzard and Sandra L. Hazzard to Greta B. Nance $124,435
29173
113 Meadow Crest Drive from Gary M. Siver to Carolyn C. Huffman and Timothy Huffman $169,000
29210
49 Beacon Hill Road from Beacon Hill Road Properties, LLC to Gregory R. Wood and Maryann Sansonetti-Wood $144,000
29212
775 River Road from Lee Everette B. Barth, Laird Abbe Bates, Christian C. Bates and Georgia A. Bates to Leslie M. Bates and Terrance J. Edwards $540,000
137 Wexford Lane from Richard G. Braham and Joan G. Braham to William Wilson and Sharon Marie Wilson $360,000
1808 Crossbrook Road from James J. Forth, Jr. and Maureen L. Forth to James Boatright $155,900
700 Lockner Road from George Trevor Castor and Katie Ann Castor to James Dodd Foster, Jr. and Lee B. Foster $124,000
Kershaw County
29020
139 Sparkleberry Road from Sheila B. Wilson to Thomas Jake Colvin and Teresa H. Colvin $450,000
2020 Pleasant Ridge from Paul Hayes and Mary Hayes to Margaret B. Pennebaker $172,500
1105 Kennedy St. from William F. Watford to Wendy A. Ingram $115,000
29045
211 Sorrel Tree Lane from Asset Investment Group, LLC to William B. Prather and Alexandria H. Prather $188,900
15 Weatherfield Drive from Christian P. Amoth and Jennifer N. Amoth to Brian Hoult and Victoria M. Hoult $161,785
25 Sugar Maple Court from Austin M. Griffin to Mary A. McClean $150,000
24 Smokewood Drive from Alexander N. Gee, Jr. and Karen B. Gee to Ashley Darlene Enlow $149,900
28 Lone Oak Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Justin D. Sanders $146,000
29078
46 Carina Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael D. Vinson and Amy Vinson $169,820
29175
257 Payne Pond Road from Ron N. Sowell Jr. to Jodi L. Haynes $175,000
