October 25, 2016 6:44 PM

Vehicle fire blocks traffic on SB I-77 near 2 mile marker

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

COLUMBIA, SC

A vehicle fire is creating havoc on I-77 southbound near the 2 mile marker.

The SC Department of Transportation reported the vehicle fire closed the left lane shortly after 6 p.m.

The view from the SCDOT on-site camera shows traffic backed up for more than 2 miles.

Officials suggest you find an alternative route if you normally are on this stretch of I-77 during your evening commute.

