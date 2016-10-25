Vehicle fire blocks traffic on SB I-77 near 2 mile marker

A vehicle fire is creating havoc on I-77 southbound near the 2 mile marker.
The SC Department of Transportation reported the vehicle fire closed the left lane shortly after 6 p.m.
Update: Vehicle on fire; I-77 SB: 1 mi N of Exit2, lft ln clsd, Ocrd: 6:04PM.| 6:29P— SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) October 25, 2016
The view from the SCDOT on-site camera shows traffic backed up for more than 2 miles.
Officials suggest you find an alternative route if you normally are on this stretch of I-77 during your evening commute.
Comments