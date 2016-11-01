DHEC announces deal to clean up radioactive waste from tanks at Savannah River Site

COLUMBIA, SC -- The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday an agreement with the federal government on the cleanout and closure of more than 40 high-level waste tanks at the Savannah River Site nuclear weapons complex in South Carolina.
Details were still pending, but the agency issued a news release Tuesday afternoon saying SRS will process more than 36 million gallons of liquid waste starting this year through 2022. The agency indicated that the agreement will speed the clean out of the tanks, which contain some of the deadliest atomic waste in the world.
The U.S. Department of Energy is spending about $200 million on continuing with “innovative technologies” that will help with the tank cleanup, DHEC said. Cleaning out the tanks has been a source of concern for decades. State and federal agencies have been at odds over how quickly the tanks should be cleaned out. The tanks contain toxic residuals from the nation’s Cold War atomic weapons effort.
"DHEC's responsibility is to protect the environment and public health in South Carolina, and this agreement furthers our goal of maximized waste treatment on a timely schedule to lower the risk for the state," said DHEC Director Catherine Heigel. "We appreciate the DOE working with us to make important progress toward ensuring the long-term safety and health of South Carolinians."
The agency also released a statement from the Energy Department.
“"This agreement underscores our continued commitment to furthering the Department of Energy's environmental cleanup mission at Savannah River Site and reaffirms our good working relationship with South Carolina," said Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz. "We look forward to our ongoing collaborative work with South Carolina to identify and execute beneficial near-term and long-term environmental solutions in the state, advance new environmental science and technology at the Savannah River National Laboratory, and carry-out critical nuclear security missions."
