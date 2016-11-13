Local

November 13, 2016 5:02 PM

Man found dead outside USC parking garage

By John Monk and Noah Feit

By John Monk and Noah Feit

COLUMBIA, SC

Authorities have not learned the identity of a man who was found dead Sunday afternoon outside a University of South Carolina parking garage just off Blossom Street.

“We don’t think he is a student because it is an older person,” Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

The body was discovered about 12:30 or 1 p.m. outside the parking garage at Blossom and Bull streets, he said. The garage is near the city’s Maxcy Gregg Park, just west of Five Points.

An investigation is ongoing, Watts said.

No foul play is suspected, but the person could have fallen from an upper floor of the parking garage, Watts said.

