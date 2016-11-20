USC grad named CEO of Trump’s inaugural committee

President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chief executive officer is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Sara Armstrong, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1994 and got a masters in business administration in 1999, was named the chief executive officer. The announcement was made Sunday.
Armstrong served as vice president of the 2016 Republican National Convention in July. She was formerly a special assistant to former Republican President George W. Bush and deputy chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush.
Thomas J. Barrack Jr. who is chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said Armstrong “is enormously prepared to oversee one of the most cherished peaceful transitions of power in the world as we rebuild America together.”
