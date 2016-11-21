Frying a turkey? Columbia wants to recycle leftover cooking oil

While some things leftover from a Thanksgiving meal are destined for lunch the next day, others are harder to stomach but can have a second life.
The City of Columbia is encouraging its residents to recycle used cooking oil and is expecting to see an increase from those frying turkeys for Thanksgiving.
The oil gets recycled through a program called Southern Fried Fuel, which gives the collected oil to Midlands Biofuels. The company, based in Winnsboro, converts the cooking oil into biodiesel that can run diesel engines.
Some of the biodiesel gets used by the city’s fleet, which helps produce 15 to 75 percent fewer greenhouse emissions compared to conventional fuel, according to a new release from the City of Columbia.
When cooking oil is poured down a sink it can cause blockages, backups and overflows that cost Columbia an average of $1.5 million and 4,500 staff hours, the release stated.
Those interested can drop off used cooking oil at Public Works Facility, 2910 Colonial Drive, near Palmetto Health Richland or at Fire Station 16, 131 Lake Murray Blvd. They accept oil Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the year. They will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The oil should be free of oil, soap suds and food scraps. It must be transported in a clean, non-breakable, leak-proof container with a tight lid.
For more information on the city’s used cooking oil recycling program, visit its website or call Solid Waste at (803)545-3800.
