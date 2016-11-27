SC business, civic leader Cathy Novinger dies

Cathy Novinger, a woman who made a name in Columbia’s business and civic life at a time when few women had much influence – particularly in corporate circles – died Sunday after a years-long battle with cancer.
Her sister, Donna Blackburn Jumper, posted the news on Facebook. “My wonderful sister made her walk to meet Jesus this morning,” Jumper wrote. “She was such an influence on so many who knew her.”
Novinger’s age and details about her death and burial were not immediately available.
“Her fight with cancer is an inspiration for anybody who’s been sick,” said Sen. Nikki Setzler, recently re-elected to become South Carolina’s most senior state senator.
“Cathy never complained about her illness,” said the Lexington County senator, who knew Novinger more than 40 years and attended the same church. “She was always ready to go and get things done. If she undertook a task, she was fearless.”
Novinger was once the only woman on the executive staff of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. and the SCANA Corp.
She was the power company’s representative to business and many local governments during her tenure at its senior management level. Novinger went on to build her own business as a consultant and was active in government circles as well.
She was one of the forces behind the construction of the city’s downtown center for the homeless at a time that City Hall dallied over where the controversial facility, called Transitions, should be located near Main Street. Transitions sits at a high-profile site, at Main and Elmwood Avenue, and serves hundreds of homeless adults.
“She was a giant in Columbia in so many ways, particularly in economic development,” former capital city mayor Bob Coble said. “She was one of my closest advisers for all the 20 years that I was mayor.”
Novinger battled cancer for 11 years and survived seven rounds of chemotherapy, a radiation treatment and four surgeries from what started as Stage 3 ovarian cancer, she said in a September interview.
She was active in the annual butterfly release organized by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina.
“No person had a greater impact on Columbia than Cathy,” Coble said, “and her legacy will live long.”
Longtime friend Lynn Bailey, a healthcare economist, said Novinger broke the glass ceiling in the area’s business community.
“Literally, Cathy Novinger was the only female executive in Columbia,” Bailey said. “She was a champion. When the boys needed a girl to get things done, they went to Cathy Novinger or Claire Forte.”
Forte was the longtime senior assistant to then-Gov. Robert McNair and later at the law firm that bears his name.
Novinger, like Forte, established long and deep connections with leaders in Columbia’s business, civic and political communities.
“There were two women in this town who had the industrial strength Rolodex,” Bailey said of them. “People would kill for (Novinger’s) Rolodex. She never stopped working.”
Former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal called Novinger “a warrior.”
Novinger “was a classy lady who went to the highest levels of one of South Carolina’s biggest corporations,” Toal said.
“She was so strong, and so strong for so many people. She was a real role model for a lot of people. But she did it with a very deft and gentle touch.”
