1 found dead in abandoned house fire in Columbia

One person died inside an abandoned house that caught fire overnight just north of downtown Columbia, officials say.
Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at an old, abandoned home at the dead end of Carver Street that happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Columbia fire department spokesman Brick Lewis.
The house appeared to have been vacant for a while, Lewis said.
One person was found dead inside the house, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, who has not yet released the victim's name or cause of death.
Lewis said criminal activity was not suspected, but the fire is still under investigation.
