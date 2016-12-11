Hembree to join Columbia Children’s Theater

Larry Hembree was hired by the Columbia Children’s Theatre Board of Directors as the theatre’s first Director of Development.
“Larry has been a leader in the Columbia arts scene for years, and we are happy to have him share his wealth of experience with us to make the Columbia Children’s Theatre the best possible experience for children and families in the Midlands” board chair Stig Rasmussen said. “He brings unmatched energy and vision. Larry’s involvement with the CCT will help us serve even more young people with top-notch theatrical productions and education.”
Hembree has more than 30 years of experience in the non-profit arts sector and will be responsible for fundraising, donor relations and strategic planning.
“I have followed the work of CCT since its very first production and have watched the organization grow into one of the artistic jewels in our city,” said Hembree. “CCT’s programming is unmatched in terms of theatre education and performances for youth presenting shows featuring adult professional actors and youth, along with touring productions and a wide variety of classes. Having worked as a theatre manager, artist and educator, I am very excited to be a part of helping increase CCT’s visibility and educate the Midland’s community about its stellar programming.”
Hembree most recently served as managing director of Trustus Theatre and was executive director of Nickelodeon Theatre as well as performing arts director for the SC Arts Commission and director of theatre for the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County.
Hembree holds an MFA in Directing from the University of Georgia and a BA in English from Clemson University.
In its 12th season as a professional theatre for youth, CCT programs out of Richland Mall in the City of Forest Acres and was home to 50,000 patrons last season.
