Dreher, neighbors at odds over plan for new sports facilities at school

1:30 Columbia College Challenges and Advantages Pause

1:22 Wreaths across America

2:50 Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

8:46 Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict

1:41 Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation

0:49 In June, 2016, U.S. Army Secretary would not talk about broken dams at Fort Jackson

3:10 Police save man with talk of Gamecocks, football

1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston