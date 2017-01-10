Richland 2 high school principal to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ this week

Though educators are frequently on the game show “Jeopardy,” some may be surprised to see a familiar face from Richland County School District 2 this week.
Westwood High School Principal Cheryl Guy will compete on “Jeopardy” this week. The show featuring Guy will air 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC, WOLO-TV.
Guy is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has been in education for 31 years, according to her website.
The school showed its support by giving a shout-out to Guy on its “news and announcements” section of its website.
“Join the Redhawk Nation on your home TV on January 12th to see Dr. Cheryl Guy on Jeopardy,” the announcement said.
With 23 million viewers each week, ‘Jeopardy’ is the top-rated quiz show on TV.
Appearing on Jeopardy! January 12, 2017 @abc_columbia; Viewing Party @columbia_cc pic.twitter.com/WHTPNGK3pL— Dr. Cheryl Guy (@CherylGuy1) December 16, 2016
