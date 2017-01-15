Local

January 15, 2017 9:36 AM

2 injured in Sunday morning fire at Columbia duplex

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Two people were hospitalized after a Sunday morning fire at a Columbia duplex, according to fire officials.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. at a two-story duplex on Lindevon Lane, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the building when they arrived.

Two people were transported to a hospital, and four occupants were displaced by the blaze, according to the fire department. Details about the fire, including how it started and the extent injuries, weren’t immediately available.

Check back for updates.

