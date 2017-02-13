Arrest made in shooting that critically wounded 13-year-old

Police have charged a man in the Sunday shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old.
Ada’ Quonza Conway, 18, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Columbia Police Department. He is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in the upper body at a home on Wild Iris Court late Sunday morning.
Police say the victim was visiting friends at the home. He remained in critical condition Monday.
Officials have said there were several juveniles in the home when they responded to the shooting. Investigators believe Conway, who does not live at the home, was with the juveniles when the teen was shot.
The homeowners were out of town at the time and are not directly linked to the shooting, police said.
Online court records indicate a home address for Conway on County Haven Road in Hopkins. He has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
Investigators are pursuing leads on the circumstances of the incident, including what led up to the shooting where the gun came from and how it was brought to the home.
