New fix proposed for one of Lexington’s most congested roads

Lexington officials have a new plan to fix one of the town’s most congested intersections near River Bluff High School.
The plan would divert traffic headed east off Corley Mill Road to a route with a new bridge across I-20 that comes out on a side road near West Columbia.
“It’s imaginative, but it makes the most sense for the future,” Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall said.
If everything goes well, the new route could be in use as soon as 2022, officials say.
The road is designed to ease the bottleneck where Corley Mill meets U.S. 378 a block west of I-20, an intersection that town officials say 57,000 vehicles travel daily.
Congestion there has worsened since River Bluff opened in 2013, adding traffic associated with 1,500 students to that of several neighborhoods along Corley Mill.
With the new road, Town Hall plans to finance totally a $17.5 million package of improvements at the intersection.
“We’re the little guys stepping up, MacDougall said. “Nobody is helping us.”
The new route is a $10 million project that town officials plan to pay for through creation of a development district, known as tax increment financing, in a 260-acre area that is a mix of new neighborhoods and shops.
It would be built in conjunction with another $7.5 million in improvements slated at the intersection paid for by a town tax of two pennies on the dollar on restaurant meals, take-out food and some snacks.
Property tax growth expected over 20 years in the designated area along Corley Mill would pay for the new road, mainly from dozens of homes coming.
Town officials will need help to make their plan happen.
Crossing I-20 to link to DaVega Road requires agreement from state transportation officials, who have been briefed on the idea. “We wouldn’t move forward unless we felt good about that conversation,” MacDougall said.
Lexington 1 school officials and Lexington County Council must also sign off on the step since it would cost each some revenue. But those officials are looking for a solution to the traffic jams there and offered to help pay for a fix.
