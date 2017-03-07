Crews battling house fire in West Columbia

Lexington County firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in West Columbia.
The fire broke out in a house on the 4000 block of Florentine Road early Tuesday afternoon, according to a county spokesman. There’s no word yet on injuries or how the fire started.
The blaze comes a day after firefighters battled two separate mobile home fires in West Columbia. A house fire that killed a 64-year-old woman in Gaston over the weekend has been turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division for investigation.
Check back for updates.
Comments