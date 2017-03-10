Substitute teacher at Brookland-Cayce High School intoxicated in class, sheriff said

A 52-year old substitute teacher in the Lexington 2 school district was charged Friday after Brookland-Cayce High School officials said she was intoxicated in class.
Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee of Irmo was charged with disorderly conduct Friday morning and taken to a local hospital, the Lexington County sheriff’s department said in a news release.
An open container of alcohol was found in Richards-Gartee’s possession, the release stated.
She was charged and released to the care of paramedics who transported her to the hospital. #LESM #LCSDnews 4/4— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 11, 2017
