Local

March 10, 2017 8:28 PM

Substitute teacher at Brookland-Cayce High School intoxicated in class, sheriff said

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A 52-year old substitute teacher in the Lexington 2 school district was charged Friday after Brookland-Cayce High School officials said she was intoxicated in class.

Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee of Irmo was charged with disorderly conduct Friday morning and taken to a local hospital, the Lexington County sheriff’s department said in a news release.

An open container of alcohol was found in Richards-Gartee’s possession, the release stated.

Local

