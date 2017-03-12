Rare March snow falls across Columbia

A rare March snowfall dropped big flakes of wet snow across parts of the Midlands early Sunday, though little, if any, accumulation is expected.
A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service in Columbia, expiring at noon Sunday, called for the possibility of a mix of snow and rain here, with accumulations of less than a half inch. Among areas under the advisory are Newberry, Saluda, Lexington, Richland and Sumter.
The weather service said the greatest possibility of accumulation is along the North Carolina border, with little expected elsewhere.
The snow did not appear to be sticking to roadways.
Temperatures in Columbia this morning were in the mid-30s, with a high in the upper 40s expected Sunday.
SNOW in @columbiasc ! ❄️☃️. Please be safe out there @CityofColumbia pic.twitter.com/tLBNmFLOKT— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) March 12, 2017
Good morning from snowy #BlythewoodSC pic.twitter.com/jaRZn4raXg— Charles Bloom (@CharlesBloomSC) March 12, 2017
A peaceful snowy morning... Buford Community - Lancaster SC #SnoWBTV @NWSColumbia @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/Wx9PRbkpAe— Perry Clanton (@paclanton) March 12, 2017
March 12 in Columbia. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/Wp6qdBCTXJ— Jeffrey Collins (@JSCollinsAP) March 12, 2017
