Selling the city: Columbia’s still ‘famously hot,’ but its tourism brand is evolving

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano Pause

0:32 A look at the 16-lane bowling alley at Columbia's new Petro Center

0:33 A look at Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant at the new Petro center

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

1:38 VIDEO: Moped rules and safety tips

1:35 A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama

2:11 Scenes from Columbia 2017 Mardi Gras

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

0:52 Alabama's Nick Saban says Clemson is one of the best programs in country