Parents, 2 children killed in house fire; 2 other children, grandmother survive

Four people were killed and another airlifted to a hospital after an overnight fire at a Lexington County home Tuesday.
Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a fire in the 100 block of Mossborough Drive in the Oak Grove area, where they found a two-story home fully involved, according to county spokesman Harrison Cahill. After entering the home, firefighters found four people dead inside.
The victims are Scott Kelly, 42; his wife Amanda, 34; and children Elizabeth, 9, and Judah, 10 months, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Two other older children, Bekah and Jared, along with Scott Kelly’s mother, survived, accoridng to family friends.
The Kellys were active in Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce, according to social media posts by congregation leaders. The parents were Sunday school teachers, with the father also a deacon and his wife also a women’s ministry leader, the posts said.
Scott Kelly’s mother was taken to medical care in Augusta for burns on an arm and back, the posts said.
“The Kellys were an amazing family that loved God wholeheartedly,” said Rev. Eddie Coakley, church pastor. “They chose to live life sharing the love of Jesus with everyone.”
There was no word on the cause or origin of the fire, but Cahill said the home is a total loss. The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation, which is standard procedure for fatal fires.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
