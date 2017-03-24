Local

March 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Sumter County man wins second big lottery

From staff reports

A Sumter County man is celebrating his second big lottery win after taking home a $200,000 prize Thursday.

Several years ago, the man, who was not identified by the lottery commision, won $100,000 playing the same Palmetto Cash 5 game.

“I’m not lucky,” he said. “If you play long enough, you’ll win.”

In Wednesday night’s drawing, a ticket he purchased from Dalzell Grocery on the Thomas Sumter Hwy. in Dalzell matched all five numbers drawn (13, 28, 32, 36 and 38).

Because he Powered-up, his prize doubled to $200,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

With his first lottery win he says he took care of his needs, but this time he’s going to help others.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

For selling the claimed ticket, Dalzell Grocery received a commission of $2,000.

