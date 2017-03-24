Sumter County man wins second big lottery

1:12 USC seniors share the vision Frank Martin brought to them Pause

2:29 Prayer service for 4 family members killed in Lexington fire

0:36 Brain-eating amoeba: What you need to know

0:47 USC a one-hit wonder? No way, Thornwell says

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:00 Gamecocks in Madison Square Garden

2:52 Frank Martin happy for recognition Sindarius Thornwell is receiving