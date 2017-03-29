SCANA, Santee Cooper will reassess SC nuclear plants in aftermath of Westinghouse bankruptcy

COLUMBIA, SC Major South Carolina power companies pledged Wednesday to continue building two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County while they assess the future of the troubled $14 billion construction project in the wake of Westinghouse’s bankruptcy filing.
In a news release, SCANA and Santee Cooper said they have reached agreement with Westinghouse to continue work – for now. The agreement will be filed in court today.
“This agreement with Westinghouse allows progress to continue to be made on-site while we evaluate the most prudent path to take going forward,” SCANA Chairman and chief executive Kevin Marsh said, noting that the Fluor company “ will continue as the construction manager during this period and they continue to work towards completion of the units.”
SCANA has a conference call with financial analysts this afternoon to discuss the situation.
Santee Cooper said its evaluation period will be up to three months, after which it would make a final decision on its future participation in building the reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear site northwest of Columbia. Santee Cooper is a 45 percent partner in the project with SCANA.
The state-owned power company is prepared to spend about $250 million to keep the project going during the interim period, according to a resolution the Santee Cooper board approved Monday and released Wednesday.
“This agreement will provide SCE&G and Santee Cooper the time necessary to perform due diligence related to cost and schedule,’’ said Lonnie Carter, Santee Cooper’s president and chief executive officer. “It gives us critical direct access to resources and information that Westinghouse had not provided us to date, which will be important as we plan for the future of the project.”
Westinghouse said in a news release that it had obtained $800 million in debtor financing from a third party lender to help protect its core businesses, including the company’s nuclear fuel division. Westinghouse, in addition to its role in building the Fairfield nuclear plants, operates a large nuclear fuel factory on Bluff Road southeast of Columbia.
The Fairfield nuclear reactors, built near an existing SCANA reactor at the company’s V.C. Summer plant, are among four under construction in the southeast. Two reactors also are being built at Plant Vogtle in Georgia.
The South Carolina project, which relied on upfront assessments of rate payers, is about $3 billion over budget and years behind schedule. Citizens groups and anti-nuclear activists have led a sustained campaign to scrap the project, saying it is soaking rate payers.
But Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statement Wednesday saying that he hopes the project will be completed. McMaster said he’s spoken to U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, as well as utility executives.
“"Completion of the reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station will provide our state with clean and plentiful electricity for generations to come,’’ the statement said. “They are critical components to our future economic prosperity. I have spoken with Secretary Rick Perry and received briefings from the chief executive officers of the utilities involved, and will closely monitor the situation in the days and weeks to come. I am confident that the plans and contingencies they have prepared will result in the completion of the project.”
Westinghouse Electric Company, a major player in the nuclear industry, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.
The filing comes as the company’s corporate parent, Toshiba of Japan, scrambles to stanch huge losses stemming from Westinghouse’s troubled nuclear construction projects in the American South, The New York Times reported.
Now, the future of those projects, which once seemed to be on the leading edge of a renaissance for nuclear energy, is in doubt, according to the Times.
“This is a fairly big and consequential deal,’’ Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, told The Times. “You’ve had some power companies and big utilities run into financial trouble, but this kind of thing hasn’t happened.”
Comments