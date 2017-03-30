Local

March 30, 2017 11:57 AM

Fill-in sought for suspended S.C. lawmaker Courson

By Tim Flach

A longtime ethics watchdog is asking the governor to appoint a temporary replacement for suspended state Sen. John Courson of Columbia.

John Crangle, a resident of the area that Courson represents, called Thursday for a fill-in, until criminal charges against Courson are resolved.

Crangle made the request in a letter delivered Thursday to Gov. Henry McMaster.

Replacing a suspended lawmaker has never been done, Crangle said. But it’s allowed under state ethics standards adopted in 1993 after 18 lawmakers were indicted and all but one removed from office in a previous federal corruption probe, Crangle said.

Lawmakers considered passing the same sort of law in the 1980s. A 1982 S.C. attorney general’s opinion at that time said the move might “be constitutionally suspect,” then-state Attorney General Dan McLeod. The Legislature has “autonomous control” over its members, the opinion noted.

Crangle lives in the Senate district spanning parts of Richland and Lexington counties that Republican Courson has represented for 33 years.

“That gives me standing to seek this,” Crangle said of his request for a temporary appointment.

Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

The powerful Columbia political consulting firm Richard Quinn & Associates plays a key role in the indictments of veteran Repubican state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. Courson, 72, a state senator since 1985, was indicted by the State Grand Jury late Thu

Matt Walsh Matt Walsh, SCETV for archive state house footage

Courson has been indicted by a State Grand Jury on charges of misconduct in office and conversion of campaign funds to personal use. He has denied any wrongdoing.

His post likely will be vacant for months until the outcome of the matter, leaving no one to represent and assist residents, Crangle said.

“Many important issues such as education, roads, and health care are at this very time being considered by the General Assembly and we have no representation in the Senate,” his letter said.

The vacancy created by a lawmaker’s suspension is no different than the “unavoidable unoccupancy” created by death or resignation, McLeod’s opinion said.

Crangle, who describes himself as “politically ambidextrous” in supporting both Democrats and Republicans, said he has no candidate in mind for the appointment he wants.

Courson is one of two indicted and suspended lawmakers indicted in a wide-ranging probe of alleged public corruption in the General Assembly.

The probe, spearheaded by special prosecutor David Pascoe, indicted Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, in December on a variety of charges, including misconduct in office.

Residents in that Lowcountry area face a “similar plight,” Crangle’s letter noted.

Staff writers Clif LeBlanc and Cynthia Roldan contributed to this story.

Dark Money in the South Carolina State House. What is it?

Ethics and corruption watchdog John Crangle talks about Dark money and how it affects tax payers and lawmakers in South Carolina.

Matt Walsh The State

