Fill-in sought for suspended S.C. lawmaker Courson

A longtime ethics watchdog is asking the governor to appoint a temporary replacement for suspended state Sen. John Courson of Columbia.
John Crangle, a resident of the area that Courson represents, called Thursday for a fill-in, until criminal charges against Courson are resolved.
Crangle made the request in a letter delivered Thursday to Gov. Henry McMaster.
Replacing a suspended lawmaker has never been done, Crangle said. But it’s allowed under state ethics standards adopted in 1993 after 18 lawmakers were indicted and all but one removed from office in a previous federal corruption probe, Crangle said.
Lawmakers considered passing the same sort of law in the 1980s. A 1982 S.C. attorney general’s opinion at that time said the move might “be constitutionally suspect,” then-state Attorney General Dan McLeod. The Legislature has “autonomous control” over its members, the opinion noted.
Crangle lives in the Senate district spanning parts of Richland and Lexington counties that Republican Courson has represented for 33 years.
“That gives me standing to seek this,” Crangle said of his request for a temporary appointment.
Courson has been indicted by a State Grand Jury on charges of misconduct in office and conversion of campaign funds to personal use. He has denied any wrongdoing.
His post likely will be vacant for months until the outcome of the matter, leaving no one to represent and assist residents, Crangle said.
“Many important issues such as education, roads, and health care are at this very time being considered by the General Assembly and we have no representation in the Senate,” his letter said.
The vacancy created by a lawmaker’s suspension is no different than the “unavoidable unoccupancy” created by death or resignation, McLeod’s opinion said.
Crangle, who describes himself as “politically ambidextrous” in supporting both Democrats and Republicans, said he has no candidate in mind for the appointment he wants.
Courson is one of two indicted and suspended lawmakers indicted in a wide-ranging probe of alleged public corruption in the General Assembly.
The probe, spearheaded by special prosecutor David Pascoe, indicted Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, in December on a variety of charges, including misconduct in office.
Residents in that Lowcountry area face a “similar plight,” Crangle’s letter noted.
Staff writers Clif LeBlanc and Cynthia Roldan contributed to this story.
Comments