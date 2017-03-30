Carolina Water fined $1.5 million; ordered to stop river discharges

A federal judge fined Carolina Water Service $1.5 million Thursday and ordered the private utility to stop discharging sewage into the lower Saluda River from its Interstate 20 treatment plant.
The ruling in favor of the Congaree Riverkeeper group is a major victory for river protection advocates who have been trying for years to force an end to the discharges. Carolina Water was supposed to tie into a regional sewer system in the 1990s, but never did.
By April 1, 2018, Carolina Water must quit releasing wastewater from the I-20 plant and connect to a regional wastewater system , U.S. District Judge Margaret Seymour said in a ruling Thursday morning. Seymour’s decision was in response to a Clean Water Act lawsuit filed by the riverkeeper group, which monitors water quality on the Saluda, Congaree and Broad rivers.
“It is absolutely good news for the environment and the Saluda River, the Congaree River and everybody who fishes, swims and recreates in these waters,’’ said Blan Holman, an attorney for the riverkeeper organization.
“These rivers are the Central Park of the Columbia metropolitan area and we need to protect them to the full extent of the law,’’ Holman said.
Carolina Water has said it was trying to remove the discharges, but has had trouble striking an agreement with the town of Lexington to tie into the regional sewer system. That system discharges to the Congaree River. A spokesman for Carolina Water Service was not immediately available Thursday.
The lower Saluda is a state designated scenic river that runs from the Lake Murray dam to the Broad River, forming the Congaree.
Environmentalists for decades have pushed to end all sewage discharges into the river because of its special nature. The river has both whitewater rapids like in the mountains and banks draped with Spanish moss, which is found on the coast.
In her order and opinion, Seymour said Carolina Water must pay the $1.5 million for failing to tie in with the regional sewer system and for violating pollution discharge limits into the lower Saluda from the I-20 plant.
The Congaree Riverkeeper group persuaded Seymour that members of the organization were hurt by the Saluda River discharge pipe. The order cited examples of people refusing to kayak or canoe in the river near the discharge pipe because of health worries.
Seymour said the riverkeeper organization “has demonstrated that its members use the affected area ..... and that they avoid the area due to aesthetic and health concerns.’’
