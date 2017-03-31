More than basketball at stake in Saturday’s Final Four match-up between USC, Gonzaga

There’s a lot at stake in Saturday’s Final Four match-up between USC and Gonzaga – not least of which is the pride of their home cities and a bet between their mayors.
If the Gamecocks win, the city of Spokane, Wash., will fly the University of South Carolina flag for a day. And if, by chance, the Bulldogs win, Columbia will fly Gonzaga’s flag for a day.
“Both our men’s and women’s basketball teams have had an incredible and historic run in this year’s tournament,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “We congratulate Gonzaga on a great season, but our Gamecocks are on a roll. The USC flag is already on its way to Spokane.”
Spokane Mayor David Condon shared his congratulations with the Gamecocks as well, but...
“We look forward to seeing the Gonzaga University flag fly victoriously over City Hall in Columbia, S.C.,” he said.
