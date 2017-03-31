USC Twitter account rides Final Four run to viral stardom

1:10 Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina practice for Final Four Pause

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

0:53 Father, daughter killed; Richland deputies investigating

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

0:47 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks are ready for business in Dallas

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

2:08 Boys' Player of Year: Jalek Felton shines in lone season for Gray Collegiate