Major road closed in West Columbia

1:08 Reaction from Five Points: Gamecocks still showing pride Pause

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:24 Ex-Trooper Sean Groubert Pleads Guilty

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

1:15 Tim Tebow opens Fan Fest with Columbia Fireflies

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA

4:19 Dawn Staley explains what it would mean to win the national title

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special'

0:58 Why Alaina Coates is not at national championship game