Major road closed in West Columbia

A major road is closed because of a vehicle fire, according to the West Columbia Police Department.
The 2400 block of U.S. 378 is shut down because of a tractor-trailer fire, the police said, asking drivers to avoid that area.
This is the second time in less than 24 hours that U.S. 378 has been affected by a road closure. A portion of I-26, from U.S. 1 to U.S. 378, was closed on Saturday night as the South Carolina Department of Transportation tore down and removed the Leaphart Road bridge after it was severely damaged earlier in the week.
The portion of I-26 that was closed near mile marker 111 was reopened early Sunday morning.
