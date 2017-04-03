Dreher High athletic field rejected a second time

It was strike two Monday for Richland 1 school district’s swing at building a new practice field and other athletic facilities at Dreher High School.
The Columbia Planning Commission unanimously rejected another effort to rezone the school to clear the way for adding the field, outfitted with synthetic turf, bleachers and light poles as well as new tennis courts. Two commissioners, April James and Brian Stern, did not attend the meeting in City Council chambers.
It was the second time the commission, composed of volunteer residents, has said, no, to the controversial proposal that pits homeowners living around the school who are seeking to hold onto their serene neighborhoods against boosters who want better sports facilities for athletes. Dreher students have to go to other schools to train and play many sports.
The vote followed more than an hour of remarks that demonstrate how deeply the proposed changes are dividing graduates, residents – mostly of high-end neighborhoods – and Dreher boosters.
The packed chamber had more opponents of the athletic upgrade than supporters, though both sides drew applause after their speakers addressed the commission.
“No more quiet dinners. No reasonable bedtime for our children,” said one opponent who lives directly across from where the field would be installed and who worries about crowd noise, bright lights and rowdy players and fans. “We keep hearing about the (Dreher) children. What about our children?”
A woman, who said she lives near a similar facility in another part of town, invited opponents to her home so they could hear that they aren’t big impositions.
“I can have quiet dinners,” she said. “I invite you to our house so you can see what a nuisance it is not.”
Of the nearly two dozen speakers, 20 were against the plan. Five spoke in favor, including the school district’s director of facility services.
Richland 1’s Raymond Perkins told the commission the district made adjustments to try to accommodate opponents. “You should know, the district is flexible when it comes to this field.”
He said Richland 1 has installed fields at A.C. Flora and Eau Claire high schools and is working on one at Columbia High. Four stadiums – which are larger and louder because they seat more people than do fields – are in the works at four other locations, he said.
The next step for the Dreher plan is for City Council to hold a zoning public hearing and vote twice. The hearing is likely to be held next month, said John Fellows, the city’s planning administrator.
