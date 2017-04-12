3rd key Richland County staffer leaves his job in recent months

Richland County’s chief financial officer has become the third key staffer to leave county government within six months.
Daniel Driggers resigned Tuesday, according to an email from county administrator Gerald Seals. Driggers oversaw county government finances.
The State’s request for details of Driggers’ departure went unanswered Wednesday afternoon.
In October, Roxanne Ancheta and Warren Harley, also senior staffers, left voluntarily and received severance packages, according to a county councilman.
