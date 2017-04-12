SCE&G sticks by nuclear plant construction plan

Executives with central South Carolina’s major power company continued to express hope Wednesday that they could complete a troubled nuclear plant project that is behind schedule, over budget and in jeopardy as a result of the recent bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric.

At a meeting with the state Public Service Commission, SCE&G leaders said they can draw down on assets from Westinghouse Electric's non-nuclear businesses to help pay for the project.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last month, but executives of SCANA — parent company of SCE&G — said at the time they believed the project could be finished because of financial guarantees from the company’s parent corporation, Toshiba. Now, Toshiba is itself in financial trouble and may not be able to make good on those commitments, the company revealed this week.

SCANA revealed Wednesday that the cost of the nuclear project could be $1.5 billion more than anticipated. Those figures are subject to verification. Toshiba has agreed to pay SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper about $1.7 billion if necessary, according to utility executives.

Critics say SCE&G should scrap the project, which already is about $3 billion over budget, before ratepayers are hit with more hikes in their monthly power bills. SCE&G has levied nine rate hikes to pay for the project, the latest estimates of which will cost at least $14 billion.

The power company was able to raise rates to finance the cost of construction because of a 2007 law approved by the S.C. Legislature. Before the law passed, SCE&G could not have charged customers upfront. The company has said it wants to finish the project because it needs the energy from two new nuclear reactors to provide power.

